Dingdong, Vice, Maris, Charo lead 9th Eddys acting nominees

The winners will be announced during the awards night on 5 July at the Ceremonial Hall of Newport World Resorts in Pasay City.

Competing for Best Actress are Mylene Dizon (Habang Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan), Barbie Forteza (Kontrabida Academy), Krystel Go (I'm Perfect), Angelica Panganiban (UnMarry), Maris Racal (Sunshine), and Charo Santos (Only We Know).

The Best Actor nominees are Carlo Aquino (Bar Boys: After School), Dingdong Dantes (Only We Know), Vice Ganda (Call Me Mother), Joshua Garcia (Meet, Greet & Bye), Jericho Rosales (Quezon), and JC Santos (Journeyman).

For Best Supporting Actress, the nominees are Susan Africa (How To Get Away From My Toxic Family), Eugene Domingo (UnMarry), Jennica Garcia (Sunshine), Odette Khan (Bar Boys: After School), Rochelle Pangilinan (Child No. 82: Anak ni Boy Kana), and Sylvia Sanchez (I'm Perfect).

Meanwhile, the Best Supporting Actor nominees are Lucas Andalio (Call Me Mother), Will Ashley (Bar Boys: After School), Rico Blanco (Manila's Finest), Richard Quan (How To Get Away From My Toxic Family), Tom Rodriguez (UnMarry), and Zac Sibug (UnMarry).

The annual Eddys honors excellence in Philippine filmmaking, with this year's acting categories featuring a mix of veteran performers, established stars and emerging talents recognized for their work across drama, comedy and socially relevant films.