NBI busts illegal surrogacy ring

The complainant alleged that HOS PH recruited financially disadvantaged women to bear children for intended parents under deceptive agreements, allegedly for exploitation. The women were reportedly paid to carry pregnancies and, upon childbirth, surrender custody of the infants to prospective adoptive parents.

The complaint further alleged that the group facilitated the falsification of details on children’s birth certificates.

Acting on the report, NBI-HTRAD conducted verification with the Department of Health, which confirmed that HOS PH is neither licensed nor accredited as a healthcare facility. Coordination was also made with the NBI–Central Luzon Regional Office and the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) of Porac, Pampanga.

Subsequent surveillance and an undercover operation led operatives to identify the individuals involved and uncover the alleged exploitation of surrogate mothers. Authorities later discovered a second facility in Porac housing additional pregnant women believed to be victims.

After confirming the presence of both the suspects and victims in the two locations, NBI-HTRAD, together with representatives from the MSWDO and Project Rescue Children, conducted a simultaneous raid. The operation resulted in the arrest of the three suspects and the rescue of 15 victims.

The arrested individuals were informed of the charges against them and their constitutional rights before being brought to NBI-HTRAD for booking procedures.

Documents are now being prepared for inquest proceedings against the suspects for violations of applicable laws.

NBI director Atty. Melvin A. Matibag reiterated the bureau’s commitment to combating human trafficking and all forms of exploitation.

“No individual should be treated as a commodity or exploited because of their circumstances,” Matibag said. “The NBI will relentlessly pursue those who prey on the vulnerable and will continue working closely with partner agencies to uphold the law, protect victims, and ensure that justice prevails.”