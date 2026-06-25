Leyte police deny verified threat of mass attack at school

In a statement, the LPPO said it immediately validated reports of the alleged threat and found no evidence indicating an actual or impending attack.

P/Lt. Mary Antonnette Espina, spokesperson of the LPPO, told DAILY TRIBUNE that the messages originated from a fake Facebook account allegedly created by a 14-year-old girl from Tolosa, Leyte.

According to Espina, the girl had asked her online friends through Messenger to spread a warning claiming she would indiscriminately stab or shoot people at Tolosa National High School.

Police said the minor later admitted she made the posts only to get the attention of her friends and family. Authorities also said she has been experiencing family problems after her parents allegedly did not accept her as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

The screenshots of the messages have since been deleted.

"Based on the findings, there is no verified information indicating any actual or imminent threat," the LPPO said.

The provincial police assured the public that monitoring and preventive security measures remain in place to ensure the safety of students, teachers and the community.

The LPPO also urged the public to remain calm, avoid sharing unverified information on social media and immediately report security concerns directly to the nearest police station or through official PNP communication channels.

Authorities likewise reminded the public to verify information through official sources and refrain from spreading false or misleading reports that may cause unnecessary alarm.