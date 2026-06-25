Remulla: Police foil alleged 'copycat' school attack plot in Leyte

The information was immediately referred to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), which intervened before any attack could be carried out.

Authorities said the Grade 10 student allegedly posted on Facebook warning of a possible shooting or stabbing spree.

"We think this was an attempt to commit a copycat crime," Remulla said, urging the public to report troubling online posts or behavior through the 911 emergency hotline.

He said authorities responded quickly after receiving the report and encouraged families and friends to immediately alert authorities if they observe warning signs from troubled youths.

Remulla clarified that the student did not have access to a firearm, although investigators believe she may have been influenced by the recent deadly shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City.

The DILG chief said investigators are still debriefing the minor to determine her intent, noting that she was experiencing personal and family issues.

He also renewed his call for Congress to strengthen the country's juvenile justice law, arguing that criminal syndicates have exploited minors because of limitations under the existing law.

Remulla said authorities treat every threat as credible until it has been fully investigated and neutralized.

"Any threat is considered live until it is neutralized," he said, reiterating his appeal for the public to immediately report suspicious online posts or threats to prevent similar incidents from occurring.