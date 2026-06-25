Japan, Philippines deepen defense industry cooperation

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Endo said the evolving security environment now extends beyond traditional military concerns to include advanced industries, critical infrastructure resilience and supply chain protection.

He also underscored the increasing importance of "dual-use technology," referring to technologies that can be applied for both civilian and military purposes.

Endo said defense equipment cooperation contributes not only to national and regional security but also to long-term stability and future generations.

He added that the growing partnership between Japan and the Philippines goes beyond technical collaboration, describing it as a shared effort to promote regional peace, stability and prosperity.

The ambassador concluded by welcoming the continued expansion of defense cooperation between the two countries as part of their commitment to building a peaceful and secure Indo-Pacific region.