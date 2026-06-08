Japanese diplomats back peace-economy investments

The annual event brings together government officials, business leaders and diplomats to find practical solutions and build partnerships for long-term peace interventions. This year’s discussions centered on whether former conflict zones are ready for domestic and foreign investments.

During a plenary session, Yokota shared insights on economic transformation and sustainable development despite the unique historical challenges these regions face.

Given Japan’s long-standing role as a development partner to the Philippines and its support for the Mindanao peace process, Yokota stressed that strong collaboration among governments, development institutions and the private sector is essential to building economic opportunities.

The forum was also attended by peace adviser Secretary Mel Senen Sarmiento, along with national and local government officials and international organizations.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between Japan and the Philippines. Japanese officials reiterated their commitment to working alongside local and international partners to promote lasting peace and sustainable development in the region.