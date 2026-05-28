Japan pours support to Phl, elevates ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership

“As we commemorate the 70th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations

between our two countries, I am pleased to announce that we have elevated our relationship from a strengthened Strategic Partnership to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., for his part, said.

Marcos said the milestone reflects the strength, depth, and breadth of the nation’s ties as both respond to the evolving challenges and opportunities.

Further, Takaichi said Japan is backing the Philippines in its campaign to have a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council, with the elections this coming 2 June.

Also, Takaichi affirmed that the Japanese government is providing the Philippines with maritime assets, particularly navy destroyers, Abukuma class.

“We (also) jointly announced the commencement of the negotiations for the General Security of Military Information Agreement, as well as for the delimitation of our maritime borders. These are very important steps to further strengthen our defense cooperation and to uphold a rules-based maritime order. They will enhance the mutual trust between our two countries,” President Marcos said, echoing the pronouncement of Takaichi.

The Prime Minister also revealed that it is inclined to scrap double taxation with the Philippine government, a treaty between two countries designed to prevent the same income from being taxed twice, while also providing clearer tax rules for cross-border investments and business activities.

Marcos said the avoidance of double taxation “will enhance the business environment and promote greater cross-border investment.”