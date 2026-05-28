Japan pours support to Phl, elevates ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership

TOKYO, Japan — The governments of the Philippines and Japan announced the elevation of bilateral ties to ‘comprehensive strategic partnership’, Japan’s second-highest tier of diplomatic terminology.
“While the international situation is becoming increasingly severe, the importance of Japan and the Philippines working closely together to realize an evolved Free and Open Indo-Pacific has never been greater,” said Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae in Japanese, during the Signing Ceremony and Joint Press Conference at the Akasaka State House here on Thursday.
“As we commemorate the 70th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations
between our two countries, I am pleased to announce that we have elevated our relationship from a strengthened Strategic Partnership to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., for his part, said.
Marcos said the milestone reflects the strength, depth, and breadth of the nation’s ties as both respond to the evolving challenges and opportunities.
Further, Takaichi said Japan is backing the Philippines in its campaign to have a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council, with the elections this coming 2 June.
Also, Takaichi affirmed that the Japanese government is providing the Philippines with maritime assets, particularly navy destroyers, Abukuma class.
“We (also) jointly announced the commencement of the negotiations for the General Security of Military Information Agreement, as well as for the delimitation of our maritime borders. These are very important steps to further strengthen our defense cooperation and to uphold a rules-based maritime order. They will enhance the mutual trust between our two countries,” President Marcos said, echoing the pronouncement of Takaichi.
The Prime Minister also revealed that it is inclined to scrap double taxation with the Philippine government, a treaty between two countries designed to prevent the same income from being taxed twice, while also providing clearer tax rules for cross-border investments and business activities.
Marcos said the avoidance of double taxation “will enhance the business environment and promote greater cross-border investment.”
Reaffirming commitment
President Marcos said his discussions with Takaichi reaffirm their commitment to further advance cooperation across key areas, including economic partnership, energy resilience, decarbonization, cooperation on defense and security, maritime matters, as well as emerging and future-oriented sectors.
“We had meaningful exchanges on regional and global issues, including challenges that are now emerging in the Indo-Pacific region and, of course, the developments in the Middle East and their impact on energy security,” he said.
The Philippine president noted that he appreciates Japan's expressions of support for the Philippines' Chairship of ASEAN this year and for ASEAN's unity and centrality.
“The Philippines and Japanese governments have likewise forged new arrangements that will expand our cooperation in the agricultural and fisheries sector, improve equitable access to quality health services, and continue our long-standing partnership in our human resource development,” Marcos said.
He said he and Takaichi agreed to advance cooperation in space development and application, artificial intelligence, energy security, and supply chain resilience.
“These substantive discussions with the Prime Minister have demonstrated the vigor with which the Philippines-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will proceed, built on a foundation of friendship and shared values for peace, diplomacy, and adherence to international law,” he said.