GoreBox banned by the Philippines

CICC Executive Director and Undersecretary Alexander "Aboy" Paraiso confirmed on Thursday that the agency imposed the temporary block after one of the students involved in the 22 June shooting was reported to have extensively played the game.

"Yes, GoreBox is already temporarily blocked," Paraiso told the Daily Tribune.

He said the CICC has also reached out to F2 Games, the United States-based developer of GoreBox, to discuss the game's safety features and content. However, he noted that the company has yet to establish an office in the Philippines.

"If they would not cooperate, they will be permanently blocked," Paraiso said.

According to Paraiso, the CICC is reviewing the game's safety mechanisms following reports that one of the minors involved in the shooting may have used GoreBox not only for recreation but also as a form of "training."

"Bilang isa sa mga naging hakbang namin matapos ang pansamantalang pagbabawal sa laro, nakipag-ugnayan kami sa mga developer at may-ari ng GoreBox upang ipaliwanag kung anu-anong safety features ang mayroon ang laro," he said.

"Kasi nakikita natin based on the reports, isa sa mga kabataan, dito hindi lang nag-roaming but dito nag-training."

Paraiso said games containing extremely violent or mature content should have stricter safeguards and age restrictions.

"When it comes to extremely violent and mature content, there has to be some sort of age restriction," he said.

The CICC chief said the developers have yet to respond to the agency's request for dialogue.

"Wala pa. Hindi pa natin nakakausap. And until they reach out to us and until they communicate, we have not been lifting this plan," he said.

Paraiso said the agency wants to better understand the safeguards currently in place and discuss possible improvements should the developers wish to continue operating in the Philippine market.