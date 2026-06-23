Police probe links Tacloban school shooters to violent online game

Police Regional Office-8 Director Brig. Gen. Jason Capoy said initial findings showed that one of the suspects was heavily engaged in the online game "Gorbox," which contains graphic depictions of violence and firearms.

"Lulong yung isang bata sa online games. As per investigation natin, Gorbox," Capoy told reporters in a phone interview on Tuesday.

Capoy described the game as containing shooting scenarios and violent content involving firearms.

"Just like Roblox, may laro, may shooting, shooting din, mga ganung firearms. Medyo bayolente po yung laro," he said.

Authorities are also examining the suspects' social media activity, including screenshots of conversations and posts that circulated online following the attack.

According to Capoy, investigators found indications that the suspects may have planned the incident in advance.

"Nakakabahala din dahil parang inaaral din nila, nagbabasa ng batas," he said, referring to online discussions allegedly involving the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act.

When asked whether the attack was premeditated, Capoy said initial findings point in that direction.

"So far, yun ang lumalabas sa pag-aaral po natin," he said.

The shooting occurred on Monday at San Jose National High School and has become one of the deadliest school-related attacks in recent Philippine history.

Police and prosecutors continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the suspects' motives, access to firearms and online activities.

Authorities have stressed that the investigation remains ongoing and that all evidence, including digital records and social media posts, is being thoroughly examined.