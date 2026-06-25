Cup of Joe's Gian Bernardino fulfills acting dream with Viva

For the 24-year-old performer, the move is more than a career expansion. It is the realization of a dream he had long before music brought him into the spotlight.

"To be completely honest, first love ko talaga ang film in its essence," Bernardino said.

The singer shared that growing up in Qatar as the son of an overseas Filipino worker fueled his love for film and television. Watching TV became both an escape and a source of inspiration as he adjusted to life abroad.

"Noong lumalaki ako noong bata ako, I think, it's every child's dream na makita nila ang sarili nila sa TV screen. Bilang isang anak ng OFW, na lumaki sa Qatar, ang naging escape ko lang noong nag-a-adjust kami, nanonood kami ng TV."

Long before becoming one of the voices behind Cup of Joe, Bernardino said he had envisioned himself as an actor and even dreamed of joining the children's television show "Goin' Bulilit."

"Even before I discovered na gusto ko ring maging performer, gusto ko muna maging artista. It's definitely one of my plans entering the industry."

Now that the band has established itself in the local music industry, Bernardino believes the timing is right to explore another creative passion.

"It feels like the perfect timing kasi I believe we've achieved great lengths na in terms of music and I want to expand my artistry by entering film din."

Despite taking on acting projects, Bernardino stressed that music will remain a priority.

"Ever since, ang pinakaprinsipyo ko as a person, I wanna live for the arts."

"I won't treat it as a distraction. I will treat it as something that will make me a better artist."

He acknowledged that balancing music and acting will be challenging but said both disciplines complement one another.

"Kung na-start ko ang childhood ko as a performer, I want it to be fully realized ngayon na abot-kamay ko na yung mga ganitong opportunities. There will definitely be a lot of challenges, pero I won't treat it as a distraction."

Bernardino described acting as another form of storytelling that allows him to experience different emotions and perspectives, which he can later draw from as a musician.

"I'm a storyteller by heart. Every time na nabibigyan ako ng acting project, I get to see myself in a different perspective. In a way, napaghuhugutan ko rin ng inspiration yung mga istorya na ginagampanan ko."

His appreciation for filmmaking extends beyond acting. Bernardino said he has long been fascinated by every aspect of production, from directing and editing to the work of actors and crew members.

That passion led him to direct Cup of Joe's hit music video "Sandali" in 2025, marking his directorial debut.

Bernardino is not entirely new to acting. He appeared in the digital series "Quaranthings" in 2021 and later starred in the short films "Kubli" and "Microplastics." He also appeared in the music videos for J-Quinn's "Bagong Buwan" and Maris Racal's "Sino Ang Tanga."

He said his transition into acting has the full support of his fellow Cup of Joe members.

"Full support naman silang lahat."

"They've always seen me as that full-rounder performer. Nung pandemic pa lang, nag-try na akong sumali sa mga indie film and series. Nung sinabi ko sa kanila, full support naman sila, and I am really thankful for that."

Looking ahead, Bernardino hopes to work with fellow Viva artists Anne Curtis and Sarah Geronimo, whom he considers one of his biggest inspirations.

"I would like to work with fellow Viva artists ko, Anne Curtis and Sarah G."

"Isa po siya sa pinaka-inspiration ko. Kasi nag-start din siya as a singer and then she explored her artistry by exploring film and TV."

With an established music career and new opportunities in film, Bernardino said he is determined to continue growing as an artist both on stage and on screen.