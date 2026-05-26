Anthony Jennings embraces bold new era

“Sabi ko walang ibang makakagawa nito kundi si Anthony,” the director shared during the launch. “I really believed in this guy as a good actor, as a good comedian, and his overall talent. Talagang he’s a generational talent.”

Pimentel revealed that the idea was initially developed without any particular actor attached to it and was originally intended for a more traditional commercial model. But after seeing how “crazy” and “absurd” the concept had become, Jennings immediately came to mind.

For Jennings, however, watching the finished film for the first time came with a mix of excitement and nerves, especially after undergoing a dramatic physical transformation that included shaving his head for the role.

“Nagulat ako, kinabahan ako e syempre ngayon lang ako makikita ng tao na sobrang grabe e kita mo balat na lang talaga,” he joked.

Despite the drastic change, the actor said he embraced the experience wholeheartedly and appreciated the opportunity to be part of something far from ordinary.

“Grateful ako na naging kalbo ako,” he said with a laugh, while also praising the directors for creating a project that pushed creative boundaries.

Joining Pimentel behind the project was director Sid Maderazo , who admitted the production took time to complete due to the ambitious nature of the concept. He also acknowledged the unique challenge of collaborating with another director throughout the creative process.

Beyond the film itself, Jennings also reflected on the steady rise of his career and the blessings that continue to come his way. In his trademark humorous style, the actor coined a playful phrase to describe his current mindset.

“Ano sa’kin, miso-blessed… kasi me so blessed,” he said. “Ngayon kasi dahan-dahan, unti-unting nakakabawi sa buhay. Masaya lang din, grateful ako na may mga blessings na pumapasok pa rin ngayon sa buhay ko.”

As his momentum in the entertainment industry continues to grow, Jennings teased even bigger projects on the horizon, including the U.S.-based production “Nurse the Dead” and another upcoming film still under wraps.

With bold creative risks, standout performances, and unwavering gratitude, Anthony Jennings appears more determined than ever to prove why many believe he is among the brightest young stars of his generation.