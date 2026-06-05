Cesar Montano on ‘Muro-Ami,’ faith and life beyond fame

When host Boy Abunda recalled how Muro-Ami dominated the 1999 Metro Manila Film Festival, winning 13 of 14 awards except Best Actor, Montano revealed that he never felt bitter about the outcome.

“I took it positively,” he said, recalling how the late Christopher de Leon acknowledged him while accepting the Best Actor trophy.

“Para sa isang Boyet de Leon, alam ninyo para akong tumanggap ng sampung Best Actor awards nung sinabi niya iyon. Boyet, love you, pare,” Montano shared.

The actor also described Muro-Ami as the most difficult film he has ever made, citing the intense preparation and grueling months spent at sea.

“Physically exhausting. Physically challenging para sa akin as an actor,” he said. “I was given three months to prepare for it.”

Although already a licensed diver at the time, Montano explained that portraying fisherman Fredo required a completely different level of training.

“I’m a licensed diver, pero to dive like a muro-ami is another story,” he said. “Four months kayo sa dagat. Kaya ang tagal kong hindi nag-dagat after this movie.”

Beyond his career, the actor also reflected on lessons learned from love and personal growth. Asked about the most important lesson he carries today, Montano emphasized honesty, accountability, and understanding the consequences of one’s actions.

“Dapat you enjoy iyong isa lang. Isa lang ang minamahal mo para maging partner mo sa buhay,” he said. “May consequences iyon. Dapat handa ka doon.”

He also spoke about finding peace in his relationships, noting that honesty and prayer played a major role in rebuilding connections and maintaining harmony.

“Being honest to yourself and honest to other people na kakilala mo, even to your friends, ang pagsasabi ng tapat ay pagsasama ng maluwag,” he said.

At this stage of his life, Montano described himself as calmer and more centered, attributing much of that peace to his faith.

“Kalma as in dapat relax, walang stress,” he shared. “Pag umaga, words of God; worship the Lord. Pag gabi, bago matulog ganoon pa rin.”

He added that he tries not to be consumed by anxiety, citing a biblical reminder that has guided him through the years.

“Ang worry ay hindi talaga tinuro sa atin ng Diyos. Actually, 365 times binanggit sa Holy Scripture na ‘do not worry.’”

Despite decades in the entertainment industry, Montano made it clear that retirement is not part of his plans anytime soon. The actor said filmmaking remains one of his greatest passions and continues to inspire him creatively.

“No, hindi ko naisip ang mag-retire,” he said. “Ang pagre-retire kasi ay pagtigil ng bagay na minamahal mo. Ang paggawa ng pelikula is very close to my heart.”

In fact, he revealed that he is currently developing a new film project and hopes to pitch it soon.

“May sinusulat kami, may inaayos kaming istorya ngayon and to pitch it soon. Magandang pelikula iyon. So excited ako doon.”

For Montano, the years have not diminished his love for storytelling. If anything, his reflections on Muro-Ami, his renewed faith, and his continuing creative ambitions suggest that a new chapter may still be unfolding in a career that has already left a lasting mark on Philippine cinema.