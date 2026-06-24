M1ss Jade So set for global drag showdown

Filipino drag excellence is once again taking center stage internationally as M1ss Jade So earns a spot in the highly anticipated Drag Race Down Under vs. The World.
Known for her unforgettable run on Drag Race Philippines Season 2, the fan-favorite queen is set to represent the Philippines alongside a roster of drag artists from different corners of the franchise. The competition brings together standout contestants from various international editions, creating a global battle of charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent.
The announcement was met with excitement among Filipino drag fans, who have closely followed M1ss Jade So’s journey since her breakout appearance on the local edition of the hit reality series.
In a video introducing her return to the Drag Race stage, the queen reflected on how much she has grown since her first competition.
“It feels surreal to be back here. And now I’m able to show my evolution from dollification to goddessification,” she said.
With a stronger sense of identity and a bigger platform, M1ss Jade So is poised to showcase Filipino creativity, artistry, and drag culture before a global audience once again.