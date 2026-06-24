M1ss Jade So set for global drag showdown

The announcement was met with excitement among Filipino drag fans, who have closely followed M1ss Jade So’s journey since her breakout appearance on the local edition of the hit reality series.

In a video introducing her return to the Drag Race stage, the queen reflected on how much she has grown since her first competition.

“It feels surreal to be back here. And now I’m able to show my evolution from dollification to goddessification,” she said.

With a stronger sense of identity and a bigger platform, M1ss Jade So is poised to showcase Filipino creativity, artistry, and drag culture before a global audience once again.