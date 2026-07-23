“To prioritize her recovery and well-being, Jade will be taking an indefinite hiatus from all drag performances and public appearances. Accordingly, all scheduled shows, bookings, and engagements are cancelled until further notice,” the statement read.

Her camp assured supporters that Jade is currently in a safe environment and is surrounded by loved ones who are helping her through this difficult chapter.

“She is safe and is currently surrounded by loved ones while receiving the care and support she needs to focus on healing and recovery,” they said.

The statement also emphasized that Jade does not blame any individual for what she has been going through, describing her situation as something far more personal and complicated than any single incident.

“Jade also wishes to make one thing clear: she does not hold anyone accountable for her emotional distress or the personal crisis she experienced,” the statement said, adding that her struggles are “deeply personal and far more complex than any one person or any single event.”

Her family and team likewise appealed to the public to avoid speculation and to refrain from directing hostility toward others connected to the situation. Instead, they encouraged compassion and unity within the drag community.

“We hope everyone will choose empathy over conflict, compassion over judgment, and support over hostility. Let this be a moment to care for one another rather than deepen hurt or fuel unnecessary conflict,” the statement said.

Supporters were also asked not to continue circulating clips, screenshots, or recordings from Jade’s recent livestream as she concentrates on her recovery. Her team apologized to event organizers, collaborators, fellow performers, and fans affected by the cancellation of her scheduled appearances.

Ending the announcement, Jade’s camp requested privacy as she begins her healing journey.

“There will be no further statements at this time. We respectfully ask for your understanding as Jade and her loved ones focus on recovery.”

M1ss Jade So rose to prominence through Drag Race Philippines Season 2 and is set to represent the Philippines in the inaugural season of Drag Race Down Under vs. the World.