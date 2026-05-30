Five Filipinas face make-or-break bid at Miss Grand International All Stars 2026

Leading the Philippine charge is Gazini Ganados, whose strong preliminary showing has positioned her among the most watched contestants heading into the final night. The former Miss Universe Philippines titleholder delivered one of the highest evening gown scores of the competition and has remained consistently visible throughout the event.

Also entering the finale with momentum is Fuschia Anne Ravena, whose commanding stage presence and loyal fan support have made her one of the strongest crowd favorites. The Miss International Queen winner continues to generate attention both online and on stage.

Meanwhile, former Miss Philippines Earth Imelda Schweighart and Universal Woman Arabia titleholder Keylyn Trajano are looking to capitalize on the reset format. With previous rankings no longer carrying weight once the Top 18 is announced, both candidates have an opportunity to rewrite their stories during the live competition.

Alexia Núñez could emerge as the competition’s surprise package. The Brazilian-Filipina beauty has gained significant public support and remains a strong contender in fan-driven segments of the contest.

The finale’s survival-style format will see contestants rapidly cut from the Top 18 to the Top 10, then to the Top 5 and Top 3, with every round carrying fresh evaluations. A single standout performance, compelling answer, or surge in public votes could dramatically alter the outcome.

For Team Philippines, the mission is clear: survive each round and seize the moment when it matters most.

With five accomplished queens still in contention, Filipino pageant fans will be watching closely to see whether one of their representatives can navigate the unpredictable format and claim the first-ever Miss Grand All Stars crown.