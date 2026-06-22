Keir Starmer resigns as PM

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — UK leader Keir Starmer announced his resignation on Monday following months of pressure, kickstarting a process that will see Britain get its seventh prime minister in a decade.

In a speech outside 10 Downing Street, Starmer — in office since July 2024 — conceded he had lost the support of his Labor party members of parliament (MP).

He said he had informed King Charles III of his decision to resign so that a new Labor leader, and therefore prime minister, could be elected.

“I will remain in post as prime minister until the contest is complete, and I will do everything I can to ensure an orderly handover of power,” he said.

Starmer’s authority has been waning since Labor endured a drubbing in local and regional elections in May.