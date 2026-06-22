Keir Starmer resigns as PM

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — UK leader Keir Starmer announced his resignation on Monday following months of pressure, kickstarting a process that will see Britain get its seventh prime minister in a decade.
In a speech outside 10 Downing Street, Starmer — in office since July 2024 — conceded he had lost the support of his Labor party members of parliament (MP).
He said he had informed King Charles III of his decision to resign so that a new Labor leader, and therefore prime minister, could be elected.
“I will remain in post as prime minister until the contest is complete, and I will do everything I can to ensure an orderly handover of power,” he said.
Starmer’s authority has been waning since Labor endured a drubbing in local and regional elections in May.
He was unable to withstand the pressure any further following confirmation last week that his rival Andy Burnham was returning to parliament, clearing the path for an anticipated leadership challenge.
Burnham, a veteran Labor politician, is due to take up his seat in the House of Commons later on Monday after winning a parliamentary by-election in Makerfield, northwest England, on Thursday.
“The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election,” Starmer said, as senior ministerial colleagues looked on.
“I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question, and I accept that answer with good grace.”
“Every decision I have taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labor Party,” he added, choking up in an emotional speech.
Starmer said he had asked Labor’s National Executive Committee to set out a timetable for his replacement, with nominations due to open on 9 July.
“This will ensure that a new leader is in place before parliament returns in September” after the summer recess, he explained.
Attention now turns to whether Burnham will become leader without a contest, as many Labor MPs have called for, or whether another candidate such as ex-health minister Wes Streeting decides to run as well.
Under Labor’s rules, the leader of the center-left party must be a member of parliament.