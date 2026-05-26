Philippine bets shine in MGI All Stars portrait challenge

The Portrait Challenge serves as one of the competition’s major fast-track events, with the winner automatically securing a place in the Top 18 finalists during the Final Competition. Organizers also revealed that the round will determine the Top 20 best portraits, with 10 delegates chosen through public voting and another 10 selected by the judges.

Fans can support the Philippine representatives through the official Miss Grand International Facebook and Instagram pages. Voting remains open until May 27, 2026 at 5:00 PM (GMT+7).

The MGI All Stars festivities continue with the Preliminary Competition rounds scheduled on May 27 and 28, before culminating in the Final Competition on May 30 at Bravo BKK’s MGI Hall in Bangkok.

As excitement builds for the pageant’s historic inaugural edition, Philippine pageant fans are rallying behind the country’s five representatives, hoping one of them will secure a fast-track advantage and continue the Philippines’ strong legacy in the Miss Grand stage.