Soguilon duo places second in kayak race

“Too bad our rally fell short but we did our best,” said Alex Soguilon, a seasoned paddler and coach of her daughter.

Alex had been coaching his 10 year-old daughter Czairhar Fair for the past three years and saw fruits of his labor after she took third place honors in the Women’s Kayak Tandem paired with Gracel Jenn Tequio.

“I hope some schools here in Davao and nearby provinces will provide more watersporting activities like kayak and dragonboat in order to discover more young paddlers like Czairhar Fair,” said race technical director Rey Sumagaysay of the Davao Paddling Association.

The Kayak races were part of the Feel Mati Paddlefest 2026 which also had the Stand Up Kayak and Dragonboat competitions.