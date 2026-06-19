Soguilon duo places second in kayak race

DAVAO City — It could have been a happy Father’s Day ending for the father and daughter tandem of Alex and Czairhar Fair Soguilon but their rally fell short as they settled for the runner-up honors in the Feel Mati Kayak Mixed Tandem Race held recently at the Dahican Beach Resort and Spa.
The father and daughter duo of the Buhangin Dragons team timed two minutes and 48.84 seconds and placed second behind Kurt Jericho Laga and Eliaza Tequio, who clocked 2:38.72.
“Too bad our rally fell short but we did our best,” said Alex Soguilon, a seasoned paddler and coach of her daughter.
Alex had been coaching his 10 year-old daughter Czairhar Fair for the past three years and saw fruits of his labor after she took third place honors in the Women’s Kayak Tandem paired with Gracel Jenn Tequio.
“I hope some schools here in Davao and nearby provinces will provide more watersporting activities like kayak and dragonboat in order to discover more young paddlers like Czairhar Fair,” said race technical director Rey Sumagaysay of the Davao Paddling Association.
The Kayak races were part of the Feel Mati Paddlefest 2026 which also had the Stand Up Kayak and Dragonboat competitions.