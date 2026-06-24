‘Every hour, every minute, every second’—now 3 billion streams for Jungkook’s ‘Seven’

Jungkook isn’t just making history, he’s rewriting it. His solo hit Seven (feat. Latto) has officially surpassed 3 billion streams on Spotify, making him the first Asian artist ever to reach this milestone on the platform.
Still having everyone "lovin’ him right, seven days a week," Seven continues its record-breaking run. The track currently ranks No. 64 on Spotify’s all-time most-streamed songs chart and has spent 153 weeks on the Weekly Top Songs Global chart, the longest run ever for a solo song by an Asian artist.
The achievements keep stacking up. Seven debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, remained on the chart for 15 weeks, and topped both the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts for seven consecutive weeks, another first for an Asian soloist.
Safe to say, Jungkook had the world "working overtime" with this release. The global smash also earned him four Guinness World Records, including the record for the most-streamed Spotify track in a single week by a male artist, with an impressive 89,748,171 streams.
From breaking records to setting new standards, Seven has become more than just a hit. It’s a cultural moment that keeps going strong, with fans streaming it "every hour, every minute, every second."