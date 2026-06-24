‘Every hour, every minute, every second’—now 3 billion streams for Jungkook’s ‘Seven’

The achievements keep stacking up. Seven debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, remained on the chart for 15 weeks, and topped both the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts for seven consecutive weeks, another first for an Asian soloist.

Safe to say, Jungkook had the world "working overtime" with this release. The global smash also earned him four Guinness World Records, including the record for the most-streamed Spotify track in a single week by a male artist, with an impressive 89,748,171 streams.

From breaking records to setting new standards, Seven has become more than just a hit. It’s a cultural moment that keeps going strong, with fans streaming it "every hour, every minute, every second."