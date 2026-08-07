The company recorded ₱41.5 billion in sales during the quarter, up 2 percent year-on-year, bringing first-half revenue growth to 4 percent. URC said its Branded Consumer Foods (BCF) and Animal Nutrition and Health (ANH) segments led growth, supported by continued investments in its brands and the expansion of its Flour business.

BCF sales increased 4 percent to ₱29.4 billion, driven by stronger demand in the Philippines, particularly from its bakery and powdered beverage products. Its international business also posted an 8-percent increase in peso terms, led by growth in Vietnam and Malaysia.

Meanwhile, URC’s Agro-Industrial and Commodities segment generated ₱12.1 billion in sales, as higher Flour and ANH contributions helped offset softer sugar volumes and prices. Flour sales rose 8 percent, while ANH grew 20 percent due to stronger hog feeds, petcare, and featherline sales.

URC President and CEO Irwin Lee said the company’s diversified portfolio helped it navigate rising costs and geopolitical challenges.

“Our second quarter performance demonstrates the strength and balance of our portfolio. Growth from our Branded Consumer and Animal Nutrition businesses, alongside improving contributions from Flour, enabled us to deliver on our plans despite the anticipated softness in Sugar,” Lee said.