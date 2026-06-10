ARIRANG marks 11 consecutive weeks on Billboard 200

The Kings of K-pop BTS extended its presence on the Billboard 200 to an 11th consecutive week with its latest album, ARIRANG.

The group’s fifth studio album is currently at No. 11 on the chart for the latest tracking period, marking a two-position drop from the previous week, according to Billboard’s website on Tuesday (U.S. time). The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums in the United States each week.

“ARIRANG” previously made chart history for a K-pop act by holding the No. 1 spot for three straight weeks after its March debut.

Its lead track, Swim, also moved up on the Billboard Hot 100, climbing three places to No. 41 on the latest chart.