DigiPlus expands digital games portfolio

More importantly, it serves as a testament to the company's pursuit of "Entertainment for Good"—a commitment to delivering safe, inclusive, and deeply localized digital experiences that celebrate Filipino heritage.

“Our product teams at DigiPlus are constantly innovating to bring Filipino audiences fresh and engaging ways to play,” DigiPlus president Ping Chen said.

“The new edition of Pinoy Drop Ball reflects our focus on continuously enhancing our products by combining cutting-edge technology with creativity and local relevance. We are excited to expand our Perya suite of games and offer players an even more immersive digital entertainment experience."

The original Pinoy Drop Ball, launched as the country’s first-ever livestreamed drop ball game back in 2024, proved that traditional Filipino perya games possess mainstream appeal when paired with robust technology. It demonstrated that true product innovation lies in understanding the end-user's culture.

Driven by market research indicating a strong consumer preference for faster gameplay, DigiPlus refined the live format and made the strategic decision to eliminate traditional bonus rounds, ultimately creating a cleaner, highly-optimized player experience.

To keep the anticipation alive at a quicker pace, DigiPlus introduced a "Lightning Feature" every single round. This creates a seamless balance between the beloved suspense of the old-school carnival game and a fresh, high-energy way to win.

By curating the game experience around authentic local culture, DigiPlus directly fulfills its "Entertainment for Good" promise, ensuring deeply cherished Filipino traditions remain accessible, exciting, and relevant for today's digital audience.

This strategic expansion of the BingoPlus Perya suite highlights DigiPlus’s unique position as a pioneer in the market, continuously delivering fresh entertainment experiences year after year.