Children need protection, not harsher penalties — solons

Gabriela Party-list Rep. Sarah Elago and Kabataan Party-list Rep. Renee Co rejected proposals to impose stricter criminal penalties on minors, saying the focus should instead be on addressing the factors that contribute to youth violence.

In a statement, Elago said lowering the age of criminal liability would undermine years of progress in protecting children's rights.

“Children should not be targeted by laws that are centered on punishment while the government undermines the underlying cause of violence and the challenges facing them. Children are not criminals,” she said.

“The thought that the mere fact that children are exposed to technology and information means they should face the brunt of the law is alarming. This argument avoids discussions on poverty, the lack of social services, and the culture of violence in the country,” she added.

Elago said the national conversation should focus not only on criminal liability but also on the social environment that normalizes violence and impunity.

Co echoed the sentiment, arguing that violence has become embedded in society through the actions and rhetoric of political leaders.

“It is profound when a president curses and says they will shoot and kill to the mindset of children,” Co told reporters at the House of Representatives.

She also cited the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte, noting that allegations involving threats against public officials reflect the need for accountability among leaders.

“We do not want the youth to see this as an example of behavior. That is why we are continuing to pursue the process of accountability, whether it be in the impeachment or how the education system translates on the ground,” she said.

Beyond social influences, Co said authorities should examine whether Republic Act No. 9344, or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act, is being properly implemented and whether sufficient resources are being allocated for youth rehabilitation programs.

She added that members of the Makabayan bloc plan to file a House resolution seeking a comprehensive investigation into the Tacloban school shooting, which left three students dead and several others injured.

According to Co, the proposed inquiry will coordinate with the Senate and relevant government agencies to identify policy gaps and craft legislative measures aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future.