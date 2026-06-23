Marcos open to lowering age of criminal responsibility, Palace says

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said the President would evaluate whatever version of the measure Congress ultimately approves.

"Wala pa pong napag-uusapan tungkol sa edad, pero kung anuman ang maibibigay na version ng Kongreso, titingnan po iyan ng Pangulo. Sa ating pagkakaalam, yes, open ang Pangulo kung mabababa man ang edad," Castro said during a Palace briefing.

She stressed, however, that Marcos would only support a measure if it would benefit society and protect young people while strengthening law enforcement.

The issue has gained renewed attention after two minors, aged 14 and 15, were implicated in the shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City that left three students dead and several others injured.

Philippine National Police spokesperson Col. Allen Rae Co said the PNP supports lowering the minimum age of criminal responsibility to 12 years old.

Castro noted that many young people today are more aware of the law than previous generations, adding that some may feel emboldened to commit offenses if they believe they cannot be held criminally liable.

She also emphasized that responsibility for guiding children should not rest solely on government institutions.

"Tulong-tulong po talaga lahat para mas maagap nating magabayan ang mga kabataan," Castro said, citing the influence of violent content on social media.

Sen. Robin Padilla earlier filed Senate Bill No. 372, which seeks to amend Republic Act No. 9344, or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act, by lowering the minimum age of criminal responsibility to 10 years old and removing exemptions for minors who commit heinous crimes.

Under the current law, children aged 15 and below are exempt from criminal liability but are subject to intervention programs. Their parents may also be held civilly liable for damages.

Meanwhile, Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, principal author of the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act, defended the existing law and clarified that minors accused of heinous crimes are not automatically released.

"Pag heinous crime ang kaso, maaaring minimum of one year ang involuntary confinement. Hindi pinapakawalan ang menor de edad na nagkasala. Mali iyon at kontra iyon sa batas," Pangilinan said during a press conference.

He also pointed out that the law mandates the Department of Social Welfare and Development to provide assistance and support to families of victims.

Pangilinan opposed proposals to lower the age of criminal responsibility to 10, arguing that many children in conflict with the law come from broken and impoverished families.

"Rather than amend the law, strengthen the enforcement of the law," he said, adding that children should not bear the full burden of circumstances beyond their control.

The debate is expected to intensify as lawmakers revisit the country's juvenile justice policies in the wake of the Tacloban tragedy.