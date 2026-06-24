Bullying remains major concern in Baguio schools — police

Tagel said local police continue to work with school administrators, local government officials and other agencies to address bullying incidents in schools, although the BCPO currently has no consolidated data on recent cases.

"We are always ready to provide assistance and guidance in handling bullying cases," Tagel said.

He added that the police are intensifying information campaigns aimed at educating children on how to protect themselves from bullying, both online and offline.

Authorities reminded the public that bullying is prohibited under Republic Act 10627, or the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013, and Baguio City Ordinance No. 59, Series of 2017, also known as the city's Anti-Bullying Ordinance.

Under RA 10627, public and private schools are required to adopt anti-bullying policies, conduct awareness programs and establish reporting and intervention mechanisms.

The law's implementing rules and regulations, contained in Department of Education Order No. 55, Series of 2013, also prescribe prevention and intervention programs for schools.

Unlike the national law, Baguio City's ordinance imposes penalties for certain bullying-related offenses.

Students who are not exempt from criminal liability and are found guilty of bullying may face imprisonment of three to six months and a fine of P5,000.

School officials, administrators and board members who fail to act on bullying complaints may also face penalties under the ordinance.

The measure likewise penalizes school personnel, parents, guardians or students who instigate bullying, as well as individuals who deliberately fail to report incidents or fabricate allegations.

The ordinance classifies bullying into several forms, including cyberbullying, emotional bullying, physical bullying, psychological bullying and sexual bullying.

Cyberbullying includes harassment, intimidation or humiliation through text messages, email, social media and other online platforms.

Physical bullying covers acts such as punching, kicking, pushing, fighting and other forms of unwanted physical contact, while emotional and psychological bullying include verbal abuse, exclusion, humiliation and the spread of harmful rumors.

Sexual bullying involves inappropriate physical contact and other acts of a sexual nature directed at students.

Tagel said continued cooperation among schools, parents, local officials and law enforcement remains essential in addressing the problem and ensuring safer learning environments for students.