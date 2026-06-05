Anti Bullying Launch

(June 05 2026) The League of Parents of the Philippines, the Mutya ng Pasig Movement, and other multisectoral groups nationwide, launched Pilipinas Beat Bullying (PBB) 2026 at the Peace Bell in Quezon Memorial Circle on Friday, June 5 2026, a nationwide campaign promoting awareness and collective action against bullying. The campaign was organized following a bullying complaint involving the child of actor-politician Alfred Vargas that was dismissed by the Office of the City Prosecutor of Manila for lack of evidence. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











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(June 05 2026) The League of Parents of the Philippines, the Mutya ng Pasig Movement, and other multisectoral groups nationwide, launched Pilipinas Beat Bullying (PBB) 2026 at the Peace Bell in Quezon Memorial Circle on Friday, June 5 2026, a nationwide campaign promoting awareness and collective action against bullying. The campaign was organized following a bullying complaint involving the child of actor-politician Alfred Vargas that was dismissed by the Office of the City Prosecutor of Manila for lack of evidence. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (June 05 2026) The League of Parents of the Philippines, the Mutya ng Pasig Movement, and other multisectoral groups nationwide, launched Pilipinas Beat Bullying (PBB) 2026 at the Peace Bell in Quezon Memorial Circle on Friday, June 5 2026, a nationwide campaign promoting awareness and collective action against bullying. The campaign was organized following a bullying complaint involving the child of actor-politician Alfred Vargas that was dismissed by the Office of the City Prosecutor of Manila for lack of evidence. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (June 05 2026) The League of Parents of the Philippines, the Mutya ng Pasig Movement, and other multisectoral groups nationwide, launched Pilipinas Beat Bullying (PBB) 2026 at the Peace Bell in Quezon Memorial Circle on Friday, June 5 2026, a nationwide campaign promoting awareness and collective action against bullying. The campaign was organized following a bullying complaint involving the child of actor-politician Alfred Vargas that was dismissed by the Office of the City Prosecutor of Manila for lack of evidence. Photo/Analy Labor (June 05 2026) The League of Parents of the Philippines, the Mutya ng Pasig Movement, and other multisectoral groups nationwide, launched Pilipinas Beat Bullying (PBB) 2026 at the Peace Bell in Quezon Memorial Circle on Friday, June 5 2026, a nationwide campaign promoting awareness and collective action against bullying. The campaign was organized following a bullying complaint involving the child of actor-politician Alfred Vargas that was dismissed by the Office of the City Prosecutor of Manila for lack of evidence. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (June 05 2026) The League of Parents of the Philippines, the Mutya ng Pasig Movement, and other multisectoral groups nationwide, launched Pilipinas Beat Bullying (PBB) 2026 at the Peace Bell in Quezon Memorial Circle on Friday, June 5 2026, a nationwide campaign promoting awareness and collective action against bullying. The campaign was organized following a bullying complaint involving the child of actor-politician Alfred Vargas that was dismissed by the Office of the City Prosecutor of Manila for lack of evidence. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (June 05 2026) The League of Parents of the Philippines, the Mutya ng Pasig Movement, and other multisectoral groups nationwide, launched Pilipinas Beat Bullying (PBB) 2026 at the Peace Bell in Quezon Memorial Circle on Friday, June 5 2026, a nationwide campaign promoting awareness and collective action against bullying. The campaign was organized following a bullying complaint involving the child of actor-politician Alfred Vargas that was dismissed by the Office of the City Prosecutor of Manila for lack of evidence. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (June 05 2026) The League of Parents of the Philippines, the Mutya ng Pasig Movement, and other multisectoral groups nationwide, launched Pilipinas Beat Bullying (PBB) 2026 at the Peace Bell in Quezon Memorial Circle on Friday, June 5 2026, a nationwide campaign promoting awareness and collective action against bullying. The campaign was organized following a bullying complaint involving the child of actor-politician Alfred Vargas that was dismissed by the Office of the City Prosecutor of Manila for lack of evidence. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (June 05 2026) The League of Parents of the Philippines, the Mutya ng Pasig Movement, and other multisectoral groups nationwide, launched Pilipinas Beat Bullying (PBB) 2026 at the Peace Bell in Quezon Memorial Circle on Friday, June 5 2026, a nationwide campaign promoting awareness and collective action against bullying. The campaign was organized following a bullying complaint involving the child of actor-politician Alfred Vargas that was dismissed by the Office of the City Prosecutor of Manila for lack of evidence. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (June 05 2026) The League of Parents of the Philippines, the Mutya ng Pasig Movement, and other multisectoral groups nationwide, launched Pilipinas Beat Bullying (PBB) 2026 at the Peace Bell in Quezon Memorial Circle on Friday, June 5 2026, a nationwide campaign promoting awareness and collective action against bullying. The campaign was organized following a bullying complaint involving the child of actor-politician Alfred Vargas that was dismissed by the Office of the City Prosecutor of Manila for lack of evidence. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR