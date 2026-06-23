Vice City is back

Rockstar Games has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI will be released on 19 November, with pre-orders set to open on 25 June, setting the stage for what analysts expect to be the biggest video game launch of 2026.
The highly anticipated title returns players to Vice City, a fictional version of Miami located in the state of Leonida, Rockstar’s take on Florida. The story follows Lucia, the franchise’s first female protagonist in a 3D GTA game, and her partner Jason in a crime-filled adventure inspired by the Bonnie and Clyde dynamic. The game will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, while details on a PC version and pricing remain undisclosed.
Industry analysts estimate GTA VI may have cost more than $1 billion to develop, potentially making it the most expensive video game ever produced. The title arrives more than 13 years after the release of GTA V, one of the best-selling games of all time, which has sold nearly 230 million copies worldwide and generated billions of dollars in revenue for Rockstar.