Dad, the drive and me

What I love even more is putting car ideas into words and forming sentences around them. It’s a peculiar task to picture a car in your mind and use language to describe how you feel about cars.

I’ve had a certain strong bond with cars since I was a child, and if you ask me now to give up those rather special feelings, I definitely won’t be able to do so. I’ve always enjoyed both riding and getting behind the wheel myself, so when my Dad let me drive one of his cars, it was always a very happy time. Because before that it was only in my dreams that I stepped on the gas pedal.

Today, I still think about my Dad when I step into an interesting test drive.

Today a BYD Sealion 6

The BYD Sealion 6 (also known as the DM-i) is a popular plug-in hybrid (PHEV) SUV praised for its massive electric-only range, exceptional fuel efficiency and comfortable cabin. It is an ideal daily commuter and family hauler, although its ultra-soft suspension means it isn’t designed for sporty driving.

I like the fact that the car is comfortable all at once. I did not need a break in with this Sealion 6. It’s as if we had known each other forever. Of course, for the pet-lover in me, I like the way BYD names its vehicles after great creatures of the sea. Much as I liked the BYD Dolphine, Seal, Shark, I fell in love with the Sealion.

I recall that the Sealion 6 made an interesting impression when it dropped in the middle of 2024, being one of the first of the so-called “super hybrids” to land here, offering big EV range mixed with a petrol combustion engine that could extend that range up to 1000km in total.

Impressions made to last

Yesterday, as I stepped into the latest BYD Sealion 6, I liked the comfort of the interiors, which are made from high-quality materials, all of which feel pleasant and even luxurious to the touch, while the level of tech is up there with the dynamic, with all the same driver assists and safety features.

While the Sealion 6 shares its name and a bit of styling with the all-electric Sealion 7, they share little else under the hood or, even inside the cabin, with the 6 having a distinctly ‘previous generation’s feel to not only its styling and layout, but also the infotainment system.

The Sealion 6 is also better in terms of ride quality, with a lush and very much comfort-oriented suspension setup that avoids the compromises the Sealion 7’s setup has to make due to the extra weight of its battery.

The cabin design is inspired with pleasing contrasts in color. There’s the expected piano black trim, then creme faux leather for the lower parts of the dash, while the top part is black to reduce reflections on the windshield. There’s even some orange contrast stitching just to further liven up the look. If you like leatherworks like bags, shoes and the like, the interior treatment will please you.

But, it is the seamless driving experience of the Sealion 6 with that EV-like smoothness that super hybrids are so good at, thanks to the fact that the petrol engine primarily acts as a generator to charge the battery, as opposed to driving the wheels directly.