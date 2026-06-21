Dad, the drive and me

My daddy was the first person who got me interested in driving. That was many years ago. And even if he has been gone to the great beyond for over 30 years now, each time I step into a car, Dad crosses my mind.
My dad had passed when I started working for a newspaper over 30 years ago. And, as fate would have it, I began my newspaper journey as a columnist for motoring, among other things.
To say that a car is a means of transport would be a complete understatement and fails to capture the true nature of the bond that exists between cars and their owners. Cars have long been a form of inspiration and comfort for many, and I count myself among them as well.
I have always found cars to be visually appealing. I mean, consider the array of buttons and knobs used in automobiles — how do they even manage to combine such a haphazard environment within such a small space? I, like most people, appreciate the sensation of sitting behind the steering wheel.
What I love even more is putting car ideas into words and forming sentences around them. It’s a peculiar task to picture a car in your mind and use language to describe how you feel about cars.
I’ve had a certain strong bond with cars since I was a child, and if you ask me now to give up those rather special feelings, I definitely won’t be able to do so. I’ve always enjoyed both riding and getting behind the wheel myself, so when my Dad let me drive one of his cars, it was always a very happy time. Because before that it was only in my dreams that I stepped on the gas pedal.
Today, I still think about my Dad when I step into an interesting test drive.
Today a BYD Sealion 6
The BYD Sealion 6 (also known as the DM-i) is a popular plug-in hybrid (PHEV) SUV praised for its massive electric-only range, exceptional fuel efficiency and comfortable cabin. It is an ideal daily commuter and family hauler, although its ultra-soft suspension means it isn’t designed for sporty driving.
I like the fact that the car is comfortable all at once. I did not need a break in with this Sealion 6. It’s as if we had known each other forever. Of course, for the pet-lover in me, I like the way BYD names its vehicles after great creatures of the sea. Much as I liked the BYD Dolphine, Seal, Shark, I fell in love with the Sealion.
I recall that the Sealion 6 made an interesting impression when it dropped in the middle of 2024, being one of the first of the so-called “super hybrids” to land here, offering big EV range mixed with a petrol combustion engine that could extend that range up to 1000km in total.
Impressions made to last
Yesterday, as I stepped into the latest BYD Sealion 6, I liked the comfort of the interiors, which are made from high-quality materials, all of which feel pleasant and even luxurious to the touch, while the level of tech is up there with the dynamic, with all the same driver assists and safety features.
While the Sealion 6 shares its name and a bit of styling with the all-electric Sealion 7, they share little else under the hood or, even inside the cabin, with the 6 having a distinctly ‘previous generation’s feel to not only its styling and layout, but also the infotainment system.
The Sealion 6 is also better in terms of ride quality, with a lush and very much comfort-oriented suspension setup that avoids the compromises the Sealion 7’s setup has to make due to the extra weight of its battery.
The cabin design is inspired with pleasing contrasts in color. There’s the expected piano black trim, then creme faux leather for the lower parts of the dash, while the top part is black to reduce reflections on the windshield. There’s even some orange contrast stitching just to further liven up the look. If you like leatherworks like bags, shoes and the like, the interior treatment will please you.
But, it is the seamless driving experience of the Sealion 6 with that EV-like smoothness that super hybrids are so good at, thanks to the fact that the petrol engine primarily acts as a generator to charge the battery, as opposed to driving the wheels directly.
Drive on
Of course, the main reason anyone would consider the Sealion 6 is because of the plug-in hybrid technology. Dubbed “Super DM-i,” the ‘DM’ stands for ‘dual-motor,’ and it’s a very well thought-out system.
In “parallel mode,” both the gasoline and the electric motor drive the front wheels. In “series-parallel mode,” the gasoline engine and motor drive the front wheels, while the former also works to charge the battery. In “series mode,” the gasoline engine charges the battery while the electric motor drives the wheel. Finally, in “EV mode,” the gasoline engine is switched off and the electric motor drives the wheels, fully running off the battery.
In practice, the Sealion 6 lets you switch between HEV and EV modes as long as there’s sufficient battery charge (above 25 percent). Anywhere between 25 to 75 percent, for example, you can drive in full EV mode, but sufficiently steep ramps or flooring the accelerator will switch to HEV mode in order to get the maximum power output. This also ensures that there’s always sufficient battery charge for max power bursts, so the only way you could turn the SL6 into a brick is if you first run out of gasoline and then drain the battery. No sane owner would do this, of course, and the minimum battery charge setting is also there to ensure the longevity of the battery pack.
Finally, I liked that the more or less conventional shape of the car translated into a usable cargo space. The rear end is almost like a box, so the opening is big and wide enough to fit a large dog crate or similarly-sized items.
Along with a panoramic sunroof and other goodies, it’s no surprise that — a year after it was launched — you can see Sealion 6’s everywhere in the metro.
Back to the start
Yes, I miss my Dad. But I do remember him each time I get into the driver’s seat of a car or any vehicle for that matter. He loved cars and maybe when I think about it, I guess it is why I will never really outgrow my love for a good drive.
Until the next detour.