‘Scary Movie’ slashes franchise record

The latest installment of Scary Movie is off to a record-breaking start, earning a franchise-best $105 million worldwide during its opening weekend.

The sixth film in the long-running horror-comedy series brought in $55 million in the United States and an additional $50.5 million from international markets, marking the biggest global debut in the franchise’s history. The movie reunites original stars Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris, and Regina Hall for the first time in 25 years.