Final Fantasy VII Revelation announced, launches Spring 2027

Players can expect a fully explorable world via the iconic Highwind airship, dropping in via parachute anywhere, seamlessly transitioning from air to land.

The main antagonist, Sephiroth, stronger than ever, is now nearing godhood. Cloud and his companions would now have to navigate a dangerous world about to be annihilated by the ultimate destructive magic, Meteor.

Final Fantasy VII’s creators also boast about the game series’ acclaimed hybrid battle system, now expanded and perfected with new playable characters and powerful new abilities.

According to Square Enix, new heights of power can now be achieved in the game with the FITS system by equipping unique outfits that bestow new movesets, evoking classic Final Fantasy jobs like Black Mage and Warrior.

Players can now also venture to lands reimagined for the newest FFVII iteration, like the sun-drenched Mideel archipelago, the warrior nation of Wutai and the frozen wastes of the Northern Continent.

New playable characters will also be available this coming Spring 2027, namely Vincent Valentine and Cid Highwind.

Vincent Valentine is a deft gunslinger, equipped with lightning-fast gunplay and battlefield devastating bestial transformations.

Cid Highwind, on the other hand, is a pilot capable of controlling the battle tempo by quickly closing the distance for powerful single-target lance strikes or sweeping area-of-effect damage.

The upcoming finale of the beloved series is the culmination of 30 years of Final Fantasy VII storytelling, with its game creators proudly sharing the huge ambitions they had to one of the longest running game series in the world.

“The story’s final destination represents my emotions spanning thirty years working on this title; and yet, as the developer, our hands alone cannot turn its final page. It’s only when you, the player, step inside and memorialize this journey that a new “legend” is finally born. We hope you witness the coming together of our hearts, and yours,” Producer Yoshinori Kitase shared.

The game creators also promised a satisfying conclusion for Final Fantasy VII, confident their work will be an unforgettable experience for all their players even in the many years to come.

“All the stories and emotions accumulated over the years will culminate in the most satisfying way with this experience, brought to you as the series’ final chapter. Please look forward to it,” Director Naoki Hamaguchi stated.

“While there may be a mix of excitement and uncertainty, we are confident that this journey will remain an unforgettable experience for years to come. Thank you sincerely for joining us and being part of this journey over so many years,” Creative Director Tetsuya Nomura added.