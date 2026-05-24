Villar’s empire strikes south

What Manuel B. Villar Jr. described three years ago as a “major shift” for Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc. has since grown into something far more sweeping than anyone anticipated, a southern megalopolis that the tycoon is billing as the new center of gravity of Metro Manila.

The former Senate President, turned astute entrepreneur, would rather discuss his expanding business interests and his equally growing brood than politics.

Manuel B. Villar Jr. was born on 13 December 1949, in Moriones, Tondo, Manila, the second of nine children. His father, Manuel Montalban Villar Sr., was a government employee from Cabatuan, Iloilo, and his mother, Curita Bamba, was a seafood dealer from Pampanga and Bataan.

At a very young age, he was already helping his mother sell shrimp and fish in the Divisoria Market. It was an unglamorous start, but it was there that his instincts for commerce were quietly sharpened.

“I learned from my mother what it takes to be an entrepreneur,” Villar has said.

Behind the boardrooms and legislative halls is a grandfather who is clearly smitten with his grandchildren. Villar has three grandchildren: Tristan, Cara and Camille Claudia, children of his daughter Camille and her husband Erwin Genuino.

Villar also controls a sprawling network of property companies. The crown jewel is Villar City — a 3,500-hectare master-planned megalopolis stretching across 15 cities and towns in Metro Manila and parts of Cavite.

Billed as a “city within cities,” it launched in August 2023 as a self-contained hub where economic, lifestyle, cultural, and leisure activities converge. That footprint is more than double what Villar originally announced just a year earlier, in 2022.

A crucial piece of infrastructure has already been completed: the 6.2-kilometer, 10-lane Villar Avenue connecting Las Piñas, Bacoor, and the university district of Dasmariñas City in Cavite.

In a related move, Prime Asset Ventures Inc., the Villar Group’s infrastructure arm, completed the acquisition of the 4-kilometer Muntinlupa-Cavite Expressway from Ayala Corp. for P3.8 billion.

Close to 900 hectares of the 3,500 hectares in Villar City have been “activated” or developed, areas now home to neighborhoods, shopping complexes, and offices.

“We’ve only just begun our work. This will take many years, even decades to complete. But we’re already laying the groundwork, filling up this beautiful blank canvas to create the new center of gravity of Metro Manila,” Villar said.