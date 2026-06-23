The meteoric rise of pickleball in Phl

By 2018, something uniquely Filipino had emerged. In the streets of Ortigas, Pasig, a scrappy pickleball culture was born — what veteran players affectionately call “street pickleball.” Players improvised their facilities, stretched portable nets across makeshift courts, and played with infectious enthusiasm.

To this day, veteran Philippine pickleballers regard those Ortigas courts as the spiritual birthplace of the modern Philippine pickleball community.

Pickleball’s national identity took shape in 2019, when the organization that would become the Philippine Pickleball Federation (PPF) was formally established and began seeking international recognition.

The PPF joined regional Asian pickleball efforts, helped establish continental governing structures, and secured recognition from major international bodies. It simultaneously launched coaching clinics and referee training programs nationwide, elevating the sport from a recreational pastime to a competitive discipline.

Then the pandemic hit — and rather than extinguishing the sport’s momentum, the post-pandemic period unleashed it.

By 2025, the PPF reported more than 200 registered clubs and over 13,000 registered members. Community leaders estimate there are now more than 300 clubs nationwide.

The Reclub app, widely used by players to book court time, has already registered more than 100,000 Filipino players. The sport has quietly crossed from niche hobby to mainstream phenomenon.

The numbers are personal to me as well. In my own village, four of us started a pickleball club in 2024 by lining three makeshift courts in our community basketball area. Today, that club has more than 1,500 members.