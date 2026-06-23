The meteoric rise of pickleball in Phl

When Filipino-American professional player Sara Ash conducted the country’s first pickleball clinic in Cebu in February 2016, virtually nobody on these islands had heard of the sport.
There were no clubs, no dedicated courts, no tournaments, and no governing body. The idea of the Philippines becoming a pickleball country would have seemed far-fetched to even the most optimistic observer. It was simply serendipitous for Cebu to be the best place to start anything monumental — being consistent from as early as the time of Magellan’s landing over five centuries ago.
By 2018, something uniquely Filipino had emerged. In the streets of Ortigas, Pasig, a scrappy pickleball culture was born — what veteran players affectionately call “street pickleball.” Players improvised their facilities, stretched portable nets across makeshift courts, and played with infectious enthusiasm.
To this day, veteran Philippine pickleballers regard those Ortigas courts as the spiritual birthplace of the modern Philippine pickleball community.
Pickleball’s national identity took shape in 2019, when the organization that would become the Philippine Pickleball Federation (PPF) was formally established and began seeking international recognition.
The PPF joined regional Asian pickleball efforts, helped establish continental governing structures, and secured recognition from major international bodies. It simultaneously launched coaching clinics and referee training programs nationwide, elevating the sport from a recreational pastime to a competitive discipline.
Then the pandemic hit — and rather than extinguishing the sport’s momentum, the post-pandemic period unleashed it.
By 2025, the PPF reported more than 200 registered clubs and over 13,000 registered members. Community leaders estimate there are now more than 300 clubs nationwide.
The Reclub app, widely used by players to book court time, has already registered more than 100,000 Filipino players. The sport has quietly crossed from niche hobby to mainstream phenomenon.
The numbers are personal to me as well. In my own village, four of us started a pickleball club in 2024 by lining three makeshift courts in our community basketball area. Today, that club has more than 1,500 members.
The reason pickleball has taken hold so deeply is not accidental. It hits our cultural sweet spot in ways few imported sports ever have. It is fundamentally social — conversational, interactive and disarming. In a country where bayanihan remains a deeply held value, pickleball feels less like a foreign import and more like something we might have invented ourselves.
It is also genuinely accessible. Courts can be adapted from existing basketball areas with minimal cost. Equipment is a fraction of what golf or tennis demand. And unlike those sports, a complete beginner can sustain a rally within the first hour — making it truly intergenerational, where an 18-year-old can compete meaningfully alongside a 65-year-old.
In just one decade, the Philippines has gone from a single clinic in Cebu to a recognized national federation, thousands of players, hundreds of clubs, massive shopping mall court expansions and an Asian championship-winning national team. By the early 2030s, pickleball could realistically become the country’s first globally competitive racket sport — built entirely from the grassroots up.
That is a story worth watching.