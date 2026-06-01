ArenaPlus vows more pickleball support

ArenaPlus, in fact, had partnered with DAILY TRIBUNE (DT) in organizing the 1st ArenaPlus-KaTribu Pickleball Tournament that is set on 12 June at The Dink Lab Elite in Kawit, Cavite.

Dubbed as “Dink-dependence Day Showdown” for coinciding with the country’s 128th anniversary of freedom from colonial rule, the event that is also bankrolled by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and JC Premiere will bring together nearly 300 of the country’s best pickleball players as well as coaches, sports leaders, celebrities and other key personalities for a day of fun and excitement.

Senator Mark Villar, former Senator Cynthia Villar, PSC chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio and DT president will personal hand out the trophies, medals, cash prizes that could go to as high as P15,000 as well as premium rewards like hotel accommodation, round-trip airline tickets from Manila to Narita, gift certificates and food vouchers to all the winners in the beginner, novice, low intermediate and high intermediate divisions.

Meanwhile, ArenaPlus chief Erick Su, Philippine Pickleball Federation president Shery Anne “Shawie” Cu, DT Sports editor Julius Manicad, Kawit Mayor Armie Aguinaldo and nine 2026 Miss Earth candidates will declare the games open by delivering the ceremonial serves.

Registration is now ongoing and is pegged at P1,500. Registered participants will also receive competition shirts, snacks, drinks and various freebies.

Vicencio said it is truly an honor to be part of an event that will bring out the best from Filipino athletes, including those who are playing pickleball which combines the elements of Olympic sports like badminton, table tennis and lawn tennis.

“We’ve seen how Filipinos excelled worldwide in various sports and we believe that supporting pickleball is a way for us to show that there is a lot of untapped potential for Filipino sports outside and of what we usually tune into,” said Vicencio, whose organization is also involved in supporting other initiatives like the Philippine Basketball Association and the Premier Volleyball League.

“At ArenaPlus, supporting basketball and volleyball is only scratching the surface of what we can achieve. There are many more athletes who deserve the spotlight.”

Vicencio added that the “Dink-dependence Day Showdown” that is also supported by the Villar Foundation, Cebu Pacific, Philip Morris Fortune Tobacco Corporation, Hotel 101, DITO, Pascual Laboratories, HEAD, Bioessence and the Department of Finance is just the start of their partnership with DT.

“This pickleball partnership can do wonders in propagating this rising sport, promoting a healthy and active lifestyle for casual and professional players, and finding the next international star among us,” he said.

“The possibilities are endless and we’re excited to get the ball rolling.