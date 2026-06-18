Filipino picklers bound for Vietnam

“More than 80 countries are expected to participate. I personally believe, and many coaches, high-performance coaches, athletes, and professionals from other countries agree, that the Philippines has a strong chance to perform well and become one of the top nations in pickleball on the world stage,” Cu said in the weekly online sports show hosted by DAILY TRIBUNE.

“We have an Open Category, which has no age or skill restrictions and features the country’s best elite players. We are sending five female and five male athletes.”

Cu said the slots for the team have not yet been finalized and encouraged aspiring picklers to join the tryouts if invited.

“These players were selected based on their consistent performances in local and international tournaments, their participation in federation events, and their eligibility to represent the Philippines. We still have open spots, and tryouts are ongoing through an invitation-only process,” Cu said.

“Our roster is still being finalized, which is why we need support. We are sending a large delegation to Vietnam and hope to make a strong showing for Philippine pickleball.”

The Philippines boasts a wealth of talent in one of the fastest-growing sports in the world.

Stars such as Anna Clarice Patrimonio, Diana Hughes, Leander Lazaro, Mia Esteban, and siblings Bien and Bambi Zoleta have been competing overseas and winning medals.

Cu said tournaments like the 1st KaTribu-ArenaPlus Pickleball Tournament, held on 12 June at the Dink Lab in Kawit, Cavite, are a testament to the sport’s growth.