Bini expands 'Signals World Tour'

Bini is set to bring its Signals World Tour to Australia and New Zealand this September, with newly announced shows in Melbourne, Auckland and Sydney. The P-pop girl group will perform at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on 20 September, Eventfinda Stadium in Auckland on 25 September, and the TikTok Entertainment Centre in Sydney on 27 September, marking another major step in the group’s growing international expansion.

The new dates come amid Bini’s continued rise on the global stage. Known for their energetic performances, polished choreography and infectious pop sound, the eight-member act has steadily built a following beyond the Philippines, attracting audiences across different markets and strengthening their position as one of Southeast Asia’s most prominent pop groups. The Australia and New Zealand leg of the tour is expected to draw both longtime BLOOMs and new fans discovering the group through its increasing global visibility.