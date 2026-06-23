Michelle Dee says friendship with Rhian Ramos and Samantha Panlilio stays strong amid controversy

Speaking during an interview on the TV show Fast Talk with Boy Abunda , Dee dismissed suggestions that the issue had created a rift among them.

“Hindi naman naapektuhan (friendship), we’re still very, very close, and we’d like to keep it that way.”

Dee shared that she has since shifted her attention toward her professional commitments, noting that the controversy first surfaced months ago.

“I mean, especially kasi January pa nangyari. I’m really focused on things that I’m working on.”

Still, she acknowledged the emotional toll that comes with being thrust into a highly publicized controversy.

“Pero, you know, nobody wants to be put in that spot… to be under national spotlight, scrutiny, and accusations, especially without fact-checking.”

The Kapuso star also expressed confidence that the public has become more discerning when evaluating information, particularly in an era where misinformation can spread rapidly online.

“I guess I’m also lucky na matalino na yung mga tao ngayon. Matalino silang maghusga, they can connect the dots, they can check facts, they can discern.”

She added:

“And we’ve always said this, the truth is going to come out. It has been coming out and you can see it sa general opinion talaga.”

Beyond the controversy, Dee used the opportunity to speak about the growing problem of false information circulating on digital platforms. She emphasized the importance of accountability and urged the public not to accept claims at face value without verification.

“Fake news is such a problem nowadays and it’s so easy to come out with a story without even fact-checking. I think people should stay accountable.”

The former beauty queen pointed out that simply citing a source does not automatically make information accurate.

“Hindi naman porket may source ka it means totoo. A lot of people are victims of that, I just hope the truth comes out in that regard.”

Dee maintained that individuals who deliberately spread false information should not be rewarded with additional attention or credibility.

“I definitely don’t agree na dapat binibigyan pa ng panahon ang mga nagpe-fake news.”