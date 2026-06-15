Celeste Cortesi calls for respect amid online rumors

“Jonny and I are good,” she said, putting to rest speculation that had circulated online in recent days.

The former pageant titleholder also appealed for compassion from the public, reminding people that discussions involving families can have a deeper impact when children are involved.

“Our focus is our family and Sergio,” she shared, while urging netizens to be mindful of the consequences of spreading unverified claims.

The issue gained further attention after rumors linked actress and beauty queen Bianca Manalo to the alleged breakup. The speculation prompted a response from Sparkle GMA Artist Center, which categorically denied the allegations.

According to the agency, “There is no truth” to claims connecting Manalo to the supposed separation. It also clarified that Bianca is currently single and not involved in any romantic relationship.

The management expressed hope that the statement would finally end the rumors and encouraged the public to choose kindness over speculation.

“Spread and click kindness instead,” the agency said.

With both Cortesi and Manalo addressing the issue directly, the statements serve as a reminder of the importance of verifying information before drawing conclusions—especially when real families and personal lives are involved.