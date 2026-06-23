G-Dragon, Disney team up for Toy Story-inspired collection

A new collaboration is bringing together the worlds of Disney and K-pop.

The Walt Disney Company Korea announced on 22 June that it is partnering with G-Dragon’s fashion label, PEACEMINUSONE, for a special collection inspired by Disney and Pixar's Toy Story franchise.

The project is notable for being Disney’s first-ever collaboration with a K-pop artist. Beyond designing merchandise, both sides also worked together to create the concept and overall shopping experience for fans.