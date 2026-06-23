G-Dragon, Disney team up for Toy Story-inspired collection

A new collaboration is bringing together the worlds of Disney and K-pop.
The Walt Disney Company Korea announced on 22 June that it is partnering with G-Dragon’s fashion label, PEACEMINUSONE, for a special collection inspired by Disney and Pixar's Toy Story franchise.
The project is notable for being Disney’s first-ever collaboration with a K-pop artist. Beyond designing merchandise, both sides also worked together to create the concept and overall shopping experience for fans.
The collection is built around the theme “THE FIRST FAN,” drawing from the idea that toys were among G-Dragon’s earliest companions and supporters as he pursued his dreams.
Fans can expect a range of products featuring Toy Story favorites Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie alongside PEACEMINUSONE’s iconic daisy emblem. Around 70 items will be released, including collectible figures, plush toys, apparel, and lifestyle goods.
Tech accessories company CASETiFY is also participating in the project, offering themed products such as phone cases and AirPods cases.
The collection will roll out in 10 major cities across Asia, including Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Taipei and Shanghai.
In South Korea, fans can shop the collaboration beginning 1 July through a special pop-up in Seoul’s Seongsu district. The venue's first floor will be designed to resemble a childhood bedroom inspired by the collection's concept, while the second floor will house the merchandise area.