Filipino VIPs are finally getting the concert announcement they have been waiting for.

BIGBANG has confirmed that Manila is now part of its 2026-2027 XX: COSMOS World Tour, bringing the K-pop icons back to the Philippines after being absent from the group's initial tour announcement.

Based on the updated tour schedule, the group is set to perform on 20 February 2027 at the SMDC Festival Grounds. Manila has been listed as one of the newly added stops on the global trek, alongside an additional show in Oakland.

The XX: COSMOS World Tour will begin in Goyang, South Korea, before making its way across Europe, Asia, and Australia. The itinerary includes performances in cities such as Paris, London, Taipei, Singapore, Hanoi, Sydney, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Osaka, Nagoya, Tokyo, Fukuoka, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and Kaohsiung before wrapping up the tour.

The newly announced Manila concert comes after many Filipino fans expressed disappointment when the first batch of tour dates did not include the Philippines, fueling speculation that the country had once again been left off BIGBANG's world tour schedule.

Additional information on ticket prices, seating arrangements, and the official ticket-selling schedule has yet to be revealed, with organizers expected to release more details in the coming weeks.