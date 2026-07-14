The Supreme Court has ordered all parties and amici curiae (friends of the court) to submit their memoranda following oral arguments on the consolidated petitions questioning the constitutionality of unprogrammed funds in the 2024, 2025 and 2026 national budgets.

Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo directed the parties to file their memoranda within 30 days, with no extensions, to allow the Court to review the arguments before deliberating on the petitions.