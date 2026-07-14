The Supreme Court has ordered all parties and amici curiae (friends of the court) to submit their memoranda following oral arguments on the consolidated petitions questioning the constitutionality of unprogrammed funds in the 2024, 2025 and 2026 national budgets.
Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo directed the parties to file their memoranda within 30 days, with no extensions, to allow the Court to review the arguments before deliberating on the petitions.
The consolidated cases challenge the legality of unprogrammed appropriations and budget adjustments approved by Congress.
The petitions were filed by Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman's successors and fellow lawmakers, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III, former House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, civic group Filipinos for Peace, Justice and Progress Movement Inc., former Caloocan Rep. Edgar Erice and former Sen. Leila de Lima.
The petitioners argue that Congress unlawfully increased unprogrammed appropriations based on speculative revenue projections, violating the Constitution's allocation of the "power of the purse."