Among the completed projects were the renovated Castañeda and Santos Rooms at the Philippine Army Officers Clubhouse, which are now ready to host official functions and other activities.

The Army also opened a newly constructed modular quartering facility designed to accommodate military personnel and civilian human resource employees, providing them with improved living conditions while supporting daily operations.

Nafarrete and Gumiran emphasized the importance of continuously upgrading facilities to provide soldiers with safe and decent working and living environments that contribute to operational readiness.

The Philippine Army said the infrastructure improvements are part of its efforts to strengthen troop morale and welfare by providing secure, accessible, and livable facilities for its personnel.

The service added that investing in the well-being of its troops supports the development of a stronger and more capable organization in fulfilling its mission to serve the Filipino people.