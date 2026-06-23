Chinese research activities in WPS target minerals, AFP says

Speaking during a press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo, AFP special spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, retired Rear Adm. Roy Vincent Trinidad, said marine scientific research conducted within Philippine waters must be coordinated with the coastal state and any resulting data should be shared with Philippine authorities.

"First and foremost, research of this nature is illegal. It should be coordinated with the coastal state. Secondly, the research data should be shared if ever there was really one conducted," Trinidad said.

In a separate interview with the Daily Tribune, Trinidad said Chinese vessels engaged in research activities could be seeking information on mineral deposits found within Philippine waters.

"They are after our minerals, which are used in microchips and other highly technical applications," he said.

Trinidad made the remarks while discussing ongoing AFP efforts to safeguard Bajo de Masinloc amid concerns that China could attempt to replicate developments seen at Panganiban Reef, also known internationally as Mischief Reef.

According to the military official, the AFP continues to conduct maritime domain awareness operations and sovereignty patrols not only in Bajo de Masinloc but also in northern island territories and other areas of the West Philippine Sea.

He said the patrols are intended to prevent any attempt to establish control similar to what occurred at Mischief Reef, which is now occupied by China despite being within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

Trinidad cited a recent unilateral patrol by the Philippine Navy's BRP Diego Silang near Bajo de Masinloc.

"She was armed with the 2016 arbitral tribunal ruling. She was met by four PLA Navy warships that were armed with a non-existent claim," he said.

Despite such encounters, Trinidad said the AFP would continue conducting unilateral patrols as well as bilateral and multilateral activities with allied countries in the area.

"The operational tempo is being handled by Philippine Navy headquarters. We have sufficient numbers, more capable platforms, greater reach and more effective sensors. We are capable of conducting these patrols and multilateral activities," he said.

In May, the Chinese Embassy in Manila acknowledged that Chinese vessels had conducted marine scientific research activities near Bajo de Masinloc.

Trinidad compared the situation to events in 1995 when China initially described activities at Mischief Reef as benign.

"In 1995, the Philippines and the world were fooled by similar statements about Panganiban or Mischief Reef. Today, Mischief Reef is a fully functional military base," he said.

"Today, the country and the world will not allow themselves to be fooled a second time around on Bajo de Masinloc or Scarborough Shoal. The Armed Forces will keep a very close watch on developments in Bajo de Masinloc," he added.