AFP monitoring alleged Chinese marine research at Bajo de Masinloc

AFP Public Affairs Office chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said surveillance efforts are being carried out alongside other government agencies to assert the country's sovereign rights under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Philippine Navy spokesperson Capt. Marissa Martinez said the military will not speculate on the purpose of the structure but will continue to monitor, investigate and report its activities as part of a whole-of-government approach.

The Philippine Navy also reported monitoring 26 Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea from 9 June to 15 June, down from 41 recorded the previous week. The vessels included 19 China Coast Guard ships and seven People's Liberation Army Navy warships operating near Ayungin Shoal, Bajo de Masinloc, Escoda Shoal and the Pag-asa Islands. Trinidad said the AFP will continue documenting developments to prevent a repeat of the 1995 Mischief Reef incident, which evolved from what was initially described as a simple shelter into a military base.