Army ops target weakened NPA regional committee

Brig. Gen. Seigfred Tubalado, commander of the 403rd Infantry Brigade, said the operations are tracking two remaining leaders — identified as Secretary General Julia Kagadas, known as “Reda,” and an individual known as “Jakim” — along with 15 members.

“The NPA rebels are on the run. They are on survival mode,” Tubalado said, adding that the remaining 17 guerrillas have split into two smaller groups to evade government forces.

The encounters began around midnight Sunday when troops from the 1st Special Forces Battalion engaged fleeing rebels in Sitio Tagiptip, Barangay Iba, in the town of Cabanglasan.

The firefight resulted in the death of NPA member Edward Pantandon, known as “Wando,” and the recovery of an M16 rifle.

Later that morning, at 11:35 a.m., troops from the 8th Infantry Battalion clashed with the same rebel group in Sitio Nalumosan, Barangay Silae, in Malaybalay City.

That engagement resulted in the death of Romeo Manpinsahan, known as “Kakoy,” the commanding officer of the regional committee’s Headquarters Force NEO.

Soldiers recovered two high-powered firearms, ammunition and a backpack at the Malaybalay site.

The coordinated operations drew support from the 26th, 88th and consecutive Infantry Battalions, division reconnaissance companies, field artillery units, and intelligence assets from the 4th Infantry Division.