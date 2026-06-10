DepEd shifts school feeding control to LGUs

Under the agreement, the Bayugan City government will oversee the delivery of nutritious hot meals for at least 120 feeding days to 4,470 students. The beneficiaries include all kindergarten and first-grade pupils, alongside undernourished students in grades 2 through 6.

“Through LGU-led implementation, we are maximizing the capacity of local governments to reach children who need assistance more quickly,” Angara said.

The initiative addresses localized health challenges. Bayugan’s nutritional assessment for the 2024-2025 school year identified 997 undernourished learners, including 189 classified as severely wasted and 808 classified as wasted.

The agreement aligns with the expansion of the program under Republic Act 11037, also known as the Masustansyang Pagkain para sa Batang Pilipino Act, which institutionalized national nutrition interventions in public schools.