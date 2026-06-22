P1.7-M shabu seized in Muntinlupa buy-bust; female HVI arrested — SPD

The suspect, identified by the alias “Jane,” was apprehended at around 2:40 p.m. in the parking area of a fast-food establishment along National Road after allegedly transacting with an undercover police operative.

The operation was conducted by personnel of the District Drug Enforcement Unit (DDEU) of the SPD led by PMAJ Cecilio Tomas Jr., in coordination with the District Intelligence Division and Sub-Station 1 of the Muntinlupa City Police Station.

Confiscated from the suspect were about 250 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of ₱1.7 million, along with buy-bust money, a white envelope, and a mobile phone believed to have been used in drug transactions.

The suspect is now in police custody, while the recovered substances have been submitted for laboratory examination. Charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared for filing.

SPD Director PBGen. Glenn Oliver C. Cinco said the arrest reflects continued intelligence-driven operations against high-value targets in the illegal drug trade.

Authorities said follow-up operations are ongoing.