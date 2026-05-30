Muntinlupa buy-bust nets P1-M shabu

The suspect was tagged as a newly identified high-value individual allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade and is facing charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police said an undercover officer was able to complete a drug transaction with the suspect before the arrest was made.

Authorities recovered several plastic sachets and a plastic bag containing about 159.5 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P1,084,600.

Marked buy-bust money and other items believed connected to the illegal drug transaction were also seized.

Police said the inventory and documentation of the evidence were conducted in the presence of a barangay official and a media representative, as required under the anti-drug law.

The suspect was brought to the SDEU office for documentation and further investigation before the filing of charges at the Muntinlupa City Prosecutor’s Office.