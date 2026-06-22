Mandaluyong launches Right to Care Card for LGBTQIA+ partners

The launch coincided with the celebration of Pride Month and forms part of the city’s efforts to promote inclusive healthcare services and equal treatment for all residents.

“With this program, the Mandaluyong City government reaffirms its advocacy for equality, dignity, and inclusive health services for all Mandaleños,” the city government said in a statement.

The RTC Card is anchored on Mandaluyong City Ordinance No. 1048, or the “Mandaluyong City Health Care Proxy Ordinance of 2026,” which allows LGBTQIA+ partners and common-law spouses to legally represent each other in healthcare matters.

Under the ordinance, cardholders may authorize their partners to provide consent for medical treatment, access patient information, and perform other healthcare-related functions that are typically reserved for legal spouses or immediate family members.

The city government has yet to announce the official schedule for registration and issuance of the RTC Card, urging interested residents to wait for further announcements.

While the RTC Card does not confer civil or marital rights, it provides a mechanism for partners to exercise healthcare decision-making authority on behalf of one another.