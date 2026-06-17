Pasig barangay to hold first Pride Council election

A Pasig Barangay is set to hold its first-ever Pride Council election to strengthen sectoral representation and expand the participation of LGBTQIA+ residents in local governance.
The election, scheduled at 4 p.m. at the Barangay Santolan Service Center on 21 June, will select leaders who will represent the LGBTQIA+ community and work with the barangay council and the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) in implementing programs and initiatives for the sector.
"Isang bagong yugto ng pagkakaisa, representasyon, at makabuluhang pakikilahok ang bubuksan para sa LGBTQIA+ community ng Barangay Santolan," organizers said in an announcement for the event.
The Santolan Pride Council is envisioned as a partner of village officials in advancing programs on community empowerment, education, health, and public service, while also serving as a platform for residents to raise concerns affecting the LGBTQIA+ sector.
Organizers have called on members of the community and their allies to participate in the election, either as voters or candidates seeking leadership positions.
"Kung nais mong maging bahagi ng positibong pagbabago at maglingkod para sa komunidad, ito na ang iyong pagkakataon," the announcement said.
Elected council members will be tasked with coordinating with barangay and youth officials on projects and activities while advocating for the interests and welfare of the sector.