Pasig barangay to hold first Pride Council election

"Isang bagong yugto ng pagkakaisa, representasyon, at makabuluhang pakikilahok ang bubuksan para sa LGBTQIA+ community ng Barangay Santolan," organizers said in an announcement for the event.

The Santolan Pride Council is envisioned as a partner of village officials in advancing programs on community empowerment, education, health, and public service, while also serving as a platform for residents to raise concerns affecting the LGBTQIA+ sector.

Organizers have called on members of the community and their allies to participate in the election, either as voters or candidates seeking leadership positions.

"Kung nais mong maging bahagi ng positibong pagbabago at maglingkod para sa komunidad, ito na ang iyong pagkakataon," the announcement said.

Elected council members will be tasked with coordinating with barangay and youth officials on projects and activities while advocating for the interests and welfare of the sector.