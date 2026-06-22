Italy's Ortolani captures maiden title at BingoPlus Philippine ADT Open

The 29-year-old finished with a 16-under-par total to claim the championship and the top prize from the tournament's $100,000 purse, ending a title drought that stretched across 194 professional events since turning pro in 2015.

Ortolani overcame a bogey on the seventh hole before catching fire on the back nine, carding birdies on Nos. 10, 12, and 16 to secure a one-stroke victory over Chinese Taipei's Su Ching Hung, who finished at 15-under, and Argentina's Franco Scorzato at 14-under.

"I would like to start by thanking Luisita Golf and Country Club, BingoPlus, the ADT, and the National Golf Association of the Philippines, because without you, I would not be here," Ortolani said after the win.

"It’s been an unforgettable week. Everything has been a group effort."

Filipino golfer Sean Ramos emerged as the top local finisher after ending the tournament at 11-under-par, good for a share of fifth place. The result earned him a berth in the 2026 BingoPlus Philippine Open by the International Series scheduled later this year.

"I was feeling confident from the start, but I just got cold again, hot again, then cold again. Hopefully next time I can stay hot throughout the rounds," Ramos said.

Joining Ramos in the Philippine Open is Luisita course record-holder Clyde Mondilla, who fired a final-round 68 to finish at eight-under-par and secure one of the available spots for local players.

Although veteran Angelo Que finished ahead of Mondilla at 10-under-par, he already held an automatic berth in the Philippine Open, allowing Mondilla to claim the qualifying slot.

Asian Development Tour General Manager Ken Kudo praised tournament sponsor BingoPlus for helping elevate the event and providing opportunities for emerging golfers.

"The support that we received from BingoPlus by creating this tournament with a prize purse of $100,000 here in the Philippines not only goes a long way for the livelihood of the players, but also for them to be able to chase their dreams," Kudo said.

Asked about the possibility of future collaborations, Kudo gave a straightforward response: "Yes, absolutely. Bring it on."